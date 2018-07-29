Watch Red Sox’s Jackie Bradley Jr. Make One Of Best Catches You’ll Ever See

Photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images

Jackie Bradley Jr. is not of this world.

The Boston Red Sox center fielder is no stranger to making highlight-reel catches, but he might’ve turned in his finest play yet Sunday afternoon against the Minnesota Twins. In the top of the second inning, with the Red Sox leading 2-0, Twins catcher Bobby Wilson scorched a ball to center field off Red Sox starter Nathan Eovaldi.

Then, Bradley did what Bradley does best.

Nothing is out of reach for Jackie Bradley Jr. pic.twitter.com/N150kJFDJK — NESN (@NESN) July 29, 2018

Here’s a longer look at the play, including the subsequent standing ovation from the Fenway Park crowd:

Routine at this point. pic.twitter.com/9QVP9YnBp9 — Boston Red Sox (@RedSox) July 29, 2018

The phrase “Catch of the Year” gets thrown around a bit too liberally, but that really might have been the best catch of the 2018 Major League Baseball season.

The truly sick part about the play is that, as soon as the ball was hit, you just got the feeling Bradley somehow would come up with it. Red Sox manager Alex Cora, for one, probably wasn’t surprised.

“I think we have the best defensive center fielder in the big leagues,” Cora said between innings, as seen on NESN’s Red Sox-Twins coverage. ” … The way he works before games is all-out, 100 percent.

“It’s amazing, it’s unreal”

You got that right, skipper.