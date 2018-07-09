LiAngelo Ball (Unsurprisingly) To Play Here After Going Undrafted By NBA Teams

Photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images

LiAngelo Ball will be a pro baller in 2018 after all.

The younger brother of Los Angeles Lakers star Lonzo Ball and older sibling of highly touted basketball prospect LaMelo Ball will play for the Los Angeles Ballers of the Junior Basketball Association, the league announced Monday on Instagram. LiAngelo Ball will debut for the Ballers Thursday, just two-plus weeks after every NBA team declined to draft him and no NBA Summer League teams offered him a spot on their roster.

LaVar Ball, the patriarch of the Ball family, owns the JBA. LiAngelo’s arrival will boost attention on the fledgling competition, at least at the outset.

But LaVar Ball’s stated long-term goal is for all three of his sons to play for the Lakers. How LiAngelo’s affiliation with the Ballers will help turn LaVar’s vision into reality is unclear at this point.