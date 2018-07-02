Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah Signs New Contract, Commits Future To Reds

Photo via LiverpoolFC.com

Liverpool Football Club can confirm Mohamed Salah has signed a new, long-term contract with the club.

The Egypt forward has committed his future to the Reds by putting pen to paper on the deal, a little over one year after originally arriving at Anfield from AS Roma.

Salah enjoyed a remarkable debut campaign with Liverpool, in which he scored an incredible 44 goals in just 52 appearances.

In doing so, he registered the second highest total of goals in a season in the Reds’ history, just three behind Ian Rush’s record of 47 and surpassing Roger Hunt’s haul of 42.

32 of those came in the Premier League, setting a new record in a 38-game season and earning him the Golden Boot.

Salah was named as both the PFA Players’ Player of the Year and the Football Writers’ Association’s Footballer of the Year for his stellar efforts in 2017-18.