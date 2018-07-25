NESN Red Sox Podcast: How Boston Should Approach MLB Trade Deadline

Photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images

The Major League Baseball non-waiver trade deadline is less than a week away, and the Boston Red Sox are among the teams looking to bolster their roster in the hopes of making a deep playoff run.

The Red Sox entered Tuesday sitting an amazing 40 games above .500 at 71-31. They were five games ahead of MLB’s next-best team, the Houston Astros, and six games ahead of their closest competition in the American League East, the New York Yankees.

But Boston still has some areas it could shore up, and Ricky Doyle and Dakota Randall explained Tuesday on the latest “NESN Red Sox Podcast” exactly what they’d do if they were in Dave Dombrowski’s shoes over the next week.

Ricky and Dakota also broke down Chris Sale’s dominance relative to Pedro Martinez’s 1999 season, which big names will change hands before next Tuesday’s deadline and whether the Washington Nationals should consider trading Bryce Harper.

