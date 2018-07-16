NESN Soccer Podcast: World Cup 2018 Review, Biggest Winners, Losers

Photo via Tim Groothuis/Witters Sport/USA TODAY Sports Images

Was the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia really that good?

France is basking in glory following its 4-2 win over Croatia on Sunday in the 2018 World Cup final. While France celebrates, the rest of the world is trying to learn how the country won in Russia and how to stop it from dominating the soccer world in the coming years, as many predict will happen.

FIFA, world soccer’s governing body, and host-nation Russia also are smiling after what some are calling “the best World Cup in history,” as are their respective presidents Gianni Infantino and Vladimir Putin.

