NESN Soccer Podcast: World Cup Quarterfinals preview, odds, analysis

Photo via PA Images/Sipa USA via USA TODAY Sports

In Wednesday’s NESN Soccer Podcast, Marc DiBenedetto and Marcus O’Mard welcome in NESN.com journalist Nicholas Goss to discuss the Round of 16 and Quarterfinals matchups at the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

They discuss how England finally kicked their PK curse, break down Russia’s upset win over Spain, try to understand the craziness that was Belgium vs. Japan, examine Brazil’s odds to win it all and wrap up with grades on Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi at the tournament.

Listen to the podcast here.