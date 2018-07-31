Red Sox Manager Alex Cora Content With Inactivity At Trade Deadline

Photo via Peter G. Aiken/USA TODAY Sports Images

Some Boston Red Sox fans likely are upset the team didn’t add a reliever before Tuesday’s non-waiver trade deadline.

Manager Alexa Cora, however, believes the team already has done enough.

The Red Sox didn’t swing a deal on deadline day, but they did add three players in the days and weeks leading up to Tuesday’s mayhem: first baseman Steve Pearce, pitcher Nathan Eovaldi and second baseman Ian Kinsler. And while none of those moves grab headlines in the way that, say, the Manny Machado deal did, they still are welcome additions to a team that already has the best record in Major League Baseball.

And Cora, for one, is happy with what Red Sox president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski did to improve the club.

Cora: ‘We made three good moves – probably not the one that got people excited outside of the clubhouse.’ — Alex Speier (@alexspeier) July 31, 2018

So, should the Red Sox have done more before the deadline? Should they have added a reliever to a bullpen that probably could use another late-inning arm?

Perhaps.

But don’t let that distract from the fact that Boston did get better with the moves it made. Furthermore, it might be time we all allow for the possibility that a team on pace to have one of the best records in MLB history doesn’t need any major tinkering.