Red Sox Place Andrew Benintendi On Bereavement List, Recall Sam Travis

The Boston Red Sox placed outfielder Andrew Benintendi on the bereavement list before Friday night’s game against the Toronto Blue Jays, the team announced.

The Red Sox recalled first baseman/outfielder Sam Travis from Triple-A Pawtucket to fill Benintendi’s spot on the 25-man roster.

A player on the bereavement list must miss a minimum of three games and a maximum of seven games, so Friday’s roster move closes the book on Benintendi’s first half. And what a first half it was for Benintendi, who was one of five players selected to be part of the Final Vote for the American League All-Star team.

Benintendi ultimately fell short of earning his first All-Star nod, as Seattle Mariners shortstop Jean Segura won the AL Final Vote, but the 24-year-old is hitting .297 with 14 home runs, 57 RBIs, 17 stolen bases and an .897 OPS in 91 games this season. He ranks fourth among AL outfielders in WAR (3.6), trailing only Mike Trout (6.6), Mookie Betts (5.9) and Aaron Judge (4.7).

This marks Travis’ second stint with Boston this season. He’s gone 2-for-12 with a walk and three RBIs in four major league games (three starts) in 2018.