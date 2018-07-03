Rob Gronkowski ‘Super Excited’ About Upcoming Season After Offseason Drama

Photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images

After a drama-filled offseason, Rob Gronkowski at least sounds committed as he gets set to enter the 2018 NFL season.

The New England Patriots tight end flirted with retirement and was the subject of trade rumors this offseason. However, he announced in April that he’d return as a Patriot.

Gronkowski reiterated his commitment Monday in an interview with NFL Network analyst and former Patriots linebacker Willie McGinnest.

“I’m super excited about the upcoming season,” he said. “It’s going to be fun. We’ve got another year, another training camp — always a grind, gotta get yourself through that — (I’m) just excited for the season.

“You know how it goes. Another year down, you know what to expect going into Year 9, you know how to do it, so I kind of feel like that’s always good to have in the back of your mind. You know how to do it, you know what to do, so I’m super excited for this year.”

As for the retirement talk, Gronkowski is in a good place not only mentally, but physically, too.

“I am refreshed,” he added. “You know how after a long season your body can feel and everything, so I just wanted to see where I was at and see how I can get my body feeling, see if I can handle it and endure it again, and I feel super ready.”

Gronkowski then channeled Patriots coach Bill Belichick when asked his expectations for the 2018 season,

“It’s to get back to where we were, no doubt about it and then you know the basic we’re taking one minute at a time, one day at a time, one opponent at a time, he told McGinnest. “I love living like that.”

Of course, questions about Gronkowski’s commitment and happiness can’t truly be answered in early July, especially with the “grind” of training camp and a seemingly unresolved contract situation looming. But given the All-Pro’s success on the field, Patriots fans probably shouldn’t worry about Gronkowski backing up the talk.