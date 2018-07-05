Tom Brady Hilariously Reacts To Coming Across Bear While In Montana

Photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports

Tom Brady is having a pretty entertaining trip to Montana.

The New England Patriots quarterback owns property in the state, which provides him a nice place for to get away during the offseason.

And it appears it also gives him an opportunity to do a little nature spotting.

Brady posted an Instagram story on Wednesday morning of him outside, quietly exclaiming that there was a bear before turning the camera around. From there, you actually can see him start inching toward the bear as it slowly wanders away.

You can watch the video here and come up with your own joke about bears vs. goats.

One can’t help but appreciate Brady’s willingness to get closer to the bear, especially given his well-known lack of speed. Still, he appears more than confident to be around the carnivore, which bodes well for the Pats’ Week 7 matchup against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.