Uruguay Vs. France Betting: Odds, Picks For World Cup 2018 Game

Photo via Leonel de Castro/USA TODAY Sports Images

France and Uruguay were bound to cross paths at some point in Russia.

The teams will face off at 10 a.m. ET on Friday in the 2018 FIFA World Cup quarterfinals. Both put their unbeaten World Cup 2018 records on the line in this contest, which ultimately might produce a finalist or champion of this summer’s tournament. Oddsmakers have installed France as firm favorite, but Uruguay has performed impressively to reach this point and is keen to continue to exceed expectations.

Let’s look at the Uruguay vs. France betting lines:

Current betting line (via OddsShark.com):

Uruguay win: +350

France win: +100

Draw: +210

Total goals: 2

OVER: +100

Under: -120

NESN.com’s picks: Draw, under

France delivered perhaps the most impressive Round of 16 performance in beating Argentina, but Les Bleus won’t have things so easy against Uruguay and it’s suffocating defense. This game will be tight, with the result more likely to be determined by a combination of mental and physical factors, instead of technical or tactical ones. With this in mind, we’re expecting this game to go to penalty kicks. Bet on the draw.

There won’t be much scoring in this game, as Uruguay’s defensive nous bound to limit France’s attacking arsenal, and Edinson Cavani’s likely absence from the South Americans’ starting lineup will lower their chances of scoring. Take the under.