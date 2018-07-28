Why Red Sox’s J.D. Martinez Won’t Negotiate New Contract During Season

Photo via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports

If the Boston Red Sox and J.D. Martinez are going to rework (or extend) the slugger’s current contract, it won’t be coming any time soon.

While Martinez inked a five-year, $110 million contract with the Red Sox in the offseason, the 30-year-old has opt-outs after the second, third and fourth years of the deal.

Boston surely hopes Martinez will forego these early opt-outs, as the two-time All-Star has been nothing short of incredible in his first season with the team. But in order to maintain his success, Martinez’s focus will center on what’s happening on the field, not his contract.

“During the season? I don’t think so. There’s no point. There’s no rush,” Martinez told WEEI’s Rob Bradford when asked about talking contract. “It’s just one of those things we’ll see how it goes and whatever happens in the offseason, happens in the offseason.

“Once the season starts I feel like that’s it. You have to focus on the year, focus on winning,” Martinez said. “You’re not focused on (negotiating contracts).”

It’s tough to blame Martinez for thinking this way, especially considering the rigorous training and preparation he puts into every contest. And come playoff time, Martinez likely will kick his pre-game work into another gear.