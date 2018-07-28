Red Sox Vs. Twins Lineup: Mitch Moreland Returns, Rick Porcello Starts

Photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports

After picking up a thrilling walk-off win Friday at Fenway Park, the Boston Red Sox will look to earn a second straight win over the Minnesota Twins in the penultimate game of the series Saturday night.

Mitch Moreland returns to the lineup after missing the first two contests of the four-game set. The 2018 All-Star will man his usual first base spot while batting cleanup behind J.D. Martinez.

As for the pitching matchup, Rick Porcello will get the ball for Boston in search of his 13th win of the season. The right-hander posted one of his best outings of the campaign in Minnesota on June 21, tossing seven shutout innings in which he only allowed one hit. The right-hander continues to be an innings eater for the Sox, as he’s pitched at least six frames in all but five of his 21 starts this year.

The Twins will counter with righty Jake Odorizzi, who only has earned one win in his last 13 starts. It’s been an underwhelming season for the 28-year-old, who has yet to pitch into the seventh inning through 21 starts this campaign.

Here are the full lineups for Saturday’s Red Sox-Twins game:

RED SOX (72-33)

Mookie Betts, RF

Andrew Benintendi, LF

J.D. Martinez, DH

Mitch Moreland, 1B

Xander Bogaerts, SS

Rafael Devers, 3B

Eduardo Nunez, 2B

Sandy Leon, C

Jackie Bradley Jr., CF

Rick Porcello, RHP (12-4, 3.93 ERA)

TWINS (48-54)

Joe Mauer, 1B

Eddie Rosario, LF

Jorge Polanco, SS

Brian Dozier, 2B

Logan Morrison, DH

Miguel Sano, 3B

Robbie Grossman, RF

Mitch Garver, C

Jake Cave, CF

Jake Odorizzi, RHP (4-6, 4.37 ERA)