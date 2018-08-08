Watch Mitch Moreland, Jackie Bradley Jr. Crush 10th-Inning Homers Vs. Blue Jays

Photo via Adam Hunger/USA TODAY Sports

The Boston Red Sox have had a flair for the dramatic in the 10th inning the past few days.

The Red Sox walked off with a win in the 10th on Sunday against the New York Yankees and provided extra-innings fireworks yet again in Tuesday’s series opener against the Toronto Blue Jays.

With the score tied at 5-5 in the 10th at Rogers Centre, Mitch Moreland put the Red Sox back on top with a mammoth three-run home run to right field.

Jackie Bradley Jr. boosted the Red Sox’s lead to 10-5 three batters later when he stroked a two-run blast that bounced off the top of the wall. You can watch JBJ’s round-tripper here.

Boston ended up needing both long balls, as Toronto picked up two runs in the bottom half of the 10th before the Red Sox ultimately sealed their 10-7 win.