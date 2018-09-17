Antonio Brown’s ‘Trade Me’ Tweet Won’t Help Fix Steelers’ Growing Issues

The Pittsburgh Steelers, ladies and gentlemen, are a mess — at least for now.

Pittsburgh fell to 0-1-1 on Sunday with a home loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, one week after a disappointing tie with the lowly Cleveland Browns.

The on-field issues speak for themselves, but the Steelers have plenty of off-field drama, too. Running back Le’Veon Bell continues to hold out and doesn’t show signs of returning anytime soon. Now, Pittsburgh has to deal with wide receiver Antonio Brown, who doesn’t seem very happy at the moment, either.

It started Monday when former Steelers PR man Ryan Scarpino tweeted that Brown should “thank his lucky stars” the Steelers drafted him, saying a lot of Brown’s stats — and then his contract — are thanks in large part to quarterback Ben Roethlisberger.

Brown’s response was simple enough.

Trade me let’s find out https://t.co/4OeepI78zy — Antonio Brown (@AB84) September 17, 2018

That certainly would be one way to find out.

We’re fairly certain this isn’t an official trade demand from Brown. We’re pretty sure this has more to do with Brown dispelling the notion he wouldn’t be the same receiver with a different quarterback. But you never really know, and Brown did throw a temper tantrum on the sideline Sunday afternoon.

Regardless, none of this is good for a Steelers team that looks more and more like it could be heading for disaster this season.