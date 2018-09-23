Bengals Vs. Panthers Live Stream: Watch NFL Week 3 Game Online

Should we take the 2018 Cincinnati Bengals seriously? Sunday’s game should help us answer that question.

The Bengals are 2-0 after beating the Indianapolis Colts and Baltimore Ravens, but they face a tough test in Week 3 on the road against the Carolina Panthers.

Carolina has been inconsistent early on, squeaking past the Dallas Cowboys before falling to the Atlanta Falcons, but Cam Newton and Co. still are the favorites in the teams’ first meeting since the 2014 season.

Here’s how and when to watch Bengals vs. Panthers:

Start Time: Sunday, Sept. 23 at 1 p.m. ET

TV Channel: CBS

Live Stream: Yahoo! Sports | FuboTV

Thumbnail photo via Aaron Doster/USA TODAY Sports Images