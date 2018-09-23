Falcons Vs. Saints Live Stream: Watch NFL Week 3 Game Online

The Atlanta Falcons recovered from a bad season-opening loss to the Philadelphia Eagles with a Week 2 win at home against the rival Carolina Panthers.

They welcome another NFC South foe to Mercedes Benz Stadium on Sunday when the New Orleans Saints come to Atlanta. The Saints are 1-1 after barely beating the Cleveland Browns late in the fourth quarter last week.

Here’s how and when to watch Falcons vs. Saints:

Start Time: Sunday, Sept. 23 at 1 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC

Live Stream: Yahoo! Sports | FuboTV

Thumbnail photo via Dale Zanine/USA TODAY Sports Images