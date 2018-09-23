Colts Vs. Eagles Live Stream: Watch NFL Week 3 Game Online

Can Carson Wentz pull the Philadelphia Eagles out of their early-season rut?

The 1-1 Eagles will get a huge boost Sunday when the 25-year-old quarterback returns against the Indianapolis Colts to make his first start since tearing his ACL last December.

Philly will be without running backs Jay Ajayi and Darren Sproles, too, so the offense may rely heavily on Wentz in this one.

The Colts earned their first win last week in Washington against the Redskins, and Andrew Luck will aim to break down an Eagles defense that’s allowing 309 passing yards per game.

Here’s how and when to watch Colts vs. Eagles:

Start Time: Sunday, Sept. 23 at 1 p.m. ET

TV Channel: FOX

Live Stream: Yahoo! Sports | FuboTV

Thumbnail photo via James Lang/USA TODAY Sports Images