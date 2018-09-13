Bengals Vs. Ravens Live Stream: Watch NFL Week 2 Game Online

The Baltimore Ravens go on the road to play the rival Cincinnati Bengals in an important game in the AFC North race Thursday night.

Both teams are 1-0, while the other division teams are 0-0-1, so the winner of this Week 2 matchup will take over first place. The Ravens thoroughly dismantled the Buffalo Bills in Week 1, while the Bengals needed a fourth-quarter comeback to spoil Andrew Luck and the Indianapolis Colts’ home debut.

These teams split the season series in 2017.

Here’s how and when to watch Bengals vs. Ravens:

Start Time: Thursday, Sept. 13 at 8 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NFL Network

Live Stream: Yahoo! Sports | FuboTV