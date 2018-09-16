Browns Vs. Saints Live Stream: Watch NFL Week 2 Game Online

The New Orleans Saints were embarrassed in a Week 1 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and now quarterback Drew Brees and Co. must get back on track at home against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday.

The Browns still are searching for their first win since the 2016 season after last week’s tie with the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Browns had several chances to pull out the win but couldn’t make enough plays during the overtime period.

The Saints started out 0-2 last season and still managed to go 11-5, but that’s not easy to do and unlikely to happen again if New Orleans falters to Cleveland this week.

Here’s how and when to watch Saints vs. Browns:

Start Time: Sunday, Sept. 16 at 1 p.m. ET

TV Channel: FOX

Live Stream: Yahoo! Sports and FuboTV