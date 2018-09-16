Falcons Vs. Panthers Live Stream: Watch NFL Week 2 Game Online

The Atlanta Falcons will hope to improve on their disappointing Week 1 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles when they host their NFC South division rivals the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes Benz Stadium on Sunday,

The Panthers are 1-0 after beating the Dallas Cowboys 16-8 at home in their season opener. Carolina has a great chance to put a division opponent in an early 0-2 hole with a win, so we should expect a very competitive and exciting matchup in Atlanta.

Here’s how and when to watch Panthers vs. Falcons:

Start Time: Sunday, Sept. 16 at 1 p.m. ET

TV Channel: FOX

Live Stream: Yahoo! Sports and FuboTV