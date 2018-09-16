Chargers Vs. Bills Live Stream: Watch NFL Week 2 Game Online

The Josh Allen Era will begin in earnest Sunday at New Era Field.

The rookie quarterback will start for the Buffalo Bills in their home opener against the Los Angeles Chargers, as they aim to put last weekend’s disastrous 47-3 loss to the Baltimore Ravens in the rearview mirror.

The Chargers also are looking to get in the win column after falling 38-28 to the Kansas City Chiefs in their season opener, and traveling cross-country to a hostile environment could pose a challenge for Philip Rivers, Melvin Gordon and Co.

Here’s how and when to watch Chargers vs. Bills:

Start Time: Sunday, Sept. 16 at 1 p.m. ET

TV Channel: CBS

Live Stream: Yahoo! Sports | FuboTV