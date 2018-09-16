Colts Vs. Redskins Live Stream: Watch NFL Week 2 Game Online

The nation’s capital will host one of Week 2’s most intriguing NFL matchups.

Andrew Luck and the Indianapolis Colts travel to FedExField where they’ll take on Alex Smith and the Washington Redskins. Luck looked solid in Week 1 during his return to action, but wasn’t able to lead the Colts to victory over the Cincinnati Bengals. Smith was his usual, efficient self in Washington’s season-opening victory over the Arizona Cardinals.

These teams are fairly evenly matched, which should make for an entertaining and competitive game.

Here’s how and when to watch Colts vs. Redskins:

Start Time: Sunday, Sept. 16 at 1 p.m. ET

TV Channel: CBS

Live Stream: Yahoo! Sports | FuboTV