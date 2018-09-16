Eagles Vs. Buccaneers Live Stream: Watch NFL Week 2 Game Online

Believe it or not, the defending Super Bowl champions have their work cut out for them in Week 2.

The Philadelphia Eagles, 10 days removed from their Week 1 victory over the Atlanta Falcons, are in Florida to take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who shocked many by embarrassing the New Orleans Saints in Week 1. Philly quarterback Nick Foles should be able to move the ball against Tampa’s defense, but don’t underestimate Ryan Fitzpatrick’s ability to light up the scoreboard, as well.

Jameis Winston’s backup threw for 417 yards and four touchdowns in Week 1, and should benefit from playing in front of his home crowd. Still, the Eagles are the reigning champions and are favored in this game.

Here’s how and when to watch Eagles vs. Bucs:

Start Time: Sunday, Sept. 16 at 1 p.m. ET

TV Channel: FOX

Live Stream: Yahoo! Sports | FuboTV