Earl Thomas To Cowboys? Safety Claims Dallas Coaches Mentioned Deal Before Game

Will Earl Thomas eventually be a member of the Dallas Cowboys?

The Seattle Seahawks safety has been at odds with his team over his current contract for quite some time. The All-Pro safety sat out all of training camp, and didn’t practice before last week’s game against the Cowboys in order to not risk injury in the final year of his contract.

It has long been expected that the Seahawks could trade Thomas if they don’t want to give him a new contract, and Dallas has been a team rumored to be a potential landing spot for the Texas product, especially after Thomas told Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett to “come get him” after last year’s game.

While NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport recently reported Seattle “would have to be blown away” to consider a deal with the Cowboys, that apparently didn’t stop some members of Dallas’ coaching staff from mentioning a potential deal to Thomas prior to Sunday’s game at CenturyLink Field.

“Yeah, of course. I heard chatter,” Thomas said, via ESPN’s Brady Henderson. “People was coming up to me and saying a trade might happen. Even pregame, a couple of Cowboys coaches — I don’t know if they were trying to play psychological games — but they was like, ‘You ready for the trade tomorrow?’ But at the end of the day, I had a great time with the guys that I’ve been practicing with — well, I haven’t been practicing, but the guys I have been around. It was just fun out there.”

Despite not practicing all week, Thomas recorded two interceptions in the Seahawks’ 24-13 win over the ‘Boys.

