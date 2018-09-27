NFL Releases Video To Clarify Controversial Roughing The Passer Rule

The NFL released a video Thursday in attempt to clarify the roughing the passer rule that has sparked outrage among many players, coaches and fans.

The video, which features examples of legal hits and illegal hits, comes on the heels of NFL officials throwing 34 flags for roughing the passer through three weeks of the regular season, more than twice the total over the same period in 2017, according to ESPN.com.

NFL executive vice president of football operations Troy Vincent released a statement in conjunction with the video. It noted the NFL Competition Committee met Wednesday night via conference call and determined no changes would be made to the rules or to the specific emphasis placed on the use of body weight by defenders.

Statement from NFL Executive Vice President of Football Operations @TroyVincent23: pic.twitter.com/LNmHS35f6Q — NFL Football Operations (@NFLFootballOps) September 27, 2018

This might not accomplish much, as some of the public angst stems from NFL officials throwing flags on hits that seem impossible to avoid. It’ll be important for NFL teams to adjust accordingly, though, or else the number of roughing the passer penalties will remain at an all-time high throughout the season.

Thumbnail photo via Geoff Burke/USA TODAY Sports Images