Giants Vs. Saints Live Stream: Watch NFL Week 4 Game Online

The New Orleans Saints won a thrilling overtime game over the Atlanta Falcons last week, and now they are on the road for a Week 4 matchup with the New York Giants.

New York picked up its first win of the 2018 NFL season last week against the Houston Texans, and another victory would bring its record to .500 and put the G-Men back in the NFC East race.

Here’s how and when to watch Saints vs. Giants:

Start Time: Sunday, Sept. 30 at 4:25 p.m. ET

TV Channel: CBS

Live Stream: Yahoo! Sports | FuboTV

Thumbnail photo via Dale Zanine/USA TODAY Sports Images