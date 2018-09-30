Tom Brady Ties Impressive Record With 55-Yard TD Pass To Cordarrelle Patterson

FOXBORO, Mass. — Tom Brady reaches incredible milestones on a weekly basis these days, and Sunday was no exception.

In the second quarter of the New England Patriots’ game against the Miami Dolphins at Gillette Stadium, Brady found a wide-open Cordarrelle Patterson streaking down the left sideline for a 55-yard touchdown completion.

The Dolphins’ inability to cover Patterson put Brady in the record books: The 41-year-old quarterback now has thrown at least one touchdown pass to 70 different pass-catchers in his career, tying him with retired QB Vinny Testaverde.

Cordarrelle Patterson is the 70th different player to catch a TD pass from Tom Brady. That ties Vinny Testaverde for the most different touchdown targets in NFL history in the regular season. pic.twitter.com/PVlXbhsmYe — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) September 30, 2018

To put that number into perspective, only 21 active quarterbacks other than Brady have 70 or more touchdown passes — in their career.

Who will be No. 71? Perhaps Josh Gordon will join the special club.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images