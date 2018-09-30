Tom Brady Ties Impressive Record With 55-Yard TD Pass To Cordarrelle Patterson

FOXBORO, Mass. — Tom Brady reaches incredible milestones on a weekly basis these days, and Sunday was no exception.
In the second quarter of the New England Patriots’ game against the Miami Dolphins at Gillette Stadium, Brady found a wide-open Cordarrelle Patterson streaking down the left sideline for a 55-yard touchdown completion.
The Dolphins’ inability to cover Patterson put Brady in the record books: The 41-year-old quarterback now has thrown at least one touchdown pass to 70 different pass-catchers in his career, tying him with retired QB Vinny Testaverde.
To put that number into perspective, only 21 active quarterbacks other than Brady have 70 or more touchdown passes — in their career.
Who will be No. 71? Perhaps Josh Gordon will join the special club.
Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images
