How Musket That Will Be Awarded At New Hampshire NASCAR Race Was Made

We say this without a hint of hyperbole: One of the coolest trophies in all of sports will be awarded at New Hampshire Motor Speedway on Saturday.

The winner of the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour Musket 250 will be given a custom-built Revolutionary War-era musket. They also will be given a tricorn hat, a minuteman trophy and a share of a $181,100 purse, the richest purse in the tour’s history.

But let’s talk about that musket.

Like the one awarded to Dale Earnhardt Jr. after his final race at NHMS, the musket was built by Edwin Parry of Black Hart Long Arms out of Eastford, Conn. And, to put it lightly, Parry crafted the firearm with immense care and detail.

Check out the video below to learn how he built the one-of-a-kind musket:

Now that thing is cool.

As for Saturday’s Whelen race, the 250-lap event will put a bow on Full Throttle Fall Weekend in Loudon, N.H. The Musket 250 will follow the Apple Barrel 125, the first global NASCAR K&N Pro Series race, and the Visit New Hampshire 100, which will mark the first time Canada’s NASCAR Pinty’s Series will race in the United States.