Week 2 of the NFL season concludes with a “Monday Night Football” matchup between the Seattle Seahawks and Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.

Both teams lost close, competitive games in the fourth quarter last week. The Seahawks fell to the Broncos in Denver, while the Bears blew a huge lead to the Packers in Green Bay.

Here’s how and when to watch Bears vs. Seahawks:

Start Time: Monday, Sept. 17 at 8:15 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ESPN

Live Stream: Yahoo! Sports | FuboTV