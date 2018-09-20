Kevin Love Reveals Text Sent To LeBron James After He Signed With Lakers

It seems as if Kevin Love doesn’t hold any resentment toward LeBron James.

The King signed a four-year deal with the Los Angeles Lakers in July, leaving behind the Cleveland Cavaliers and Kevin Love, who the team now will essentially rebuild around. But if you ask Love, he’s happy for his former teammate.

During an appearance on ESPN’s “Get Up!” on Thursday, Love opened up about how he reacted to the news of James leaving town, and the text message he sent to him.

“Well, I thought LeBron’s always looking for a new challenge. He’s always looking for a new opportunity. And with what he’s doing on the court and off the court, I think he wanted to see how he can impact another team, and LA was the right fit for him,” Love said, as transcribed by ForTheWin. “But I didn’t really know it until — I kind of had a feel for it towards I would say free agency. But I actually got the news when I was in New York, looked at my phone and thought, ‘OK, well, he’s off to the Lakers.’ I mentioned that I wished him the best. I texted him, told him I loved him. And then we go from there.”

The two certainly share a bond off the parquet. Love recently opened up about his mental health, and James voiced his support for his friend with an uplifting message.

Even though the two will sport different uniforms in the upcoming NBA season, it certainly sounds like it won’t put a strain on their friendship.

Thumbnail photo via Ken Blaze/USA TODAY Sports Images