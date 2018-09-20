Why Skip Bayless Believes Patriots Should Have Fired Bill Belichick

Skip Bayless is leaving no doubt which side he’s on as reports of tension between Tom Brady and Bill Belichick continue to make headlines.

Ian O’Connor’s upcoming book, “Belichick: The Making of the Greatest Football Coach of All Time,” breathed new life into the supposed rift that exists between the two faces of the New England Patriots’ dynasty, and Bayless made his allegiance abundantly clear Wednesday on FS1’s “Undisputed” when he said team owner Robert Kraft already should have fired Belichick.

According to Bayless, a choice needed to be made between Brady and Belichick at some point after the Patriots traded away quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo last October because the two are just barely co-existing in New England after nearly two decades — and five Super Bowl titles — together.

"Tom Brady knows that obviously Bill Belichick tried to do to him what happened to Joe Montana and what happened to Peyton Manning. They both got pushed out the back door prematurely." — @RealSkipBayless pic.twitter.com/YM1kaKXwHl — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) September 19, 2018

Brady and Belichick might not be on the best terms, especially if the head coach really has a problem with the quarterback’s body coach and business partner, Alex Guerrero. But there’s also a chance the whole thing is being overblown.

After all, the Patriots are coming off another Super Bowl appearance and are widely considered the AFC favorites again this season despite their Week 2 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars. And winning solves everything, right?

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images