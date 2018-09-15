Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Liverpool extended their winning streak to five games with an impressive 2-1 victory over Tottenham Hotspur at Wembley on Saturday.

The Reds maintained their spot at the summit of the Premier League in composed fashion immediately after the international break, courtesy of goals in either half from Georginio Wijnaldum and Roberto Firmino.

Spurs briefly threatened a late comeback at the national stadium when substitute Erik Lamela netted in stoppage-time, but Jürgen Klopp’s men held firm and continue to set the pace.