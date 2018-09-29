Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Daniel Sturridge produced a stunning late equalizer to preserve Liverpool’s unbeaten start to the Premier League season with a 1-1 draw at Chelsea.

Eden Hazard’s strike midway through the first half put the home team in charge at Stamford Bridge, with the Reds’ frustrations being summed up by two goal-line clearances that denied Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino either side of the break.

A moment of sheer brilliance from substitute Sturridge banished those feelings with 89 minutes on the clock, however.

The striker collected a Xherdan Shaqiri pass on an angle around 25 yards from goal and side-footed an impudent, curling shot over Kepa Arrizabalaga and into the far top corner to secure a hard-earned, yet well-deserved, point for Jürgen Klopp’s side.