Luka Modric Wins FIFA Best Player Award For Champions League, World Cup Exploits

Luka Modric has risen to the top of the heap of world soccer’s men’s players.

The Real Madrid and Croatia midfielder won FIFA’s Best Men’s Player Award for 2017-18 on Monday at a ceremony in London. Modric beat fellow finalists Cristiano Ronaldo and Mohamed Salah for one of soccer’s most prestigious individual honors.

Modric was instrumental in Croatia’s improbable run to the 2018 FIFA World Cup final. He also was a key player in Real Madrid’s UEFA Champions League victory, its third consecutive triumph in European soccer’s elite competition.

Modric is the first player other than Cristiano Ronaldo or Lionel Messi to win FIFA’s highest individual men’s prize since Kaka in 2007. Modric also won the 2018 FIFA World Cup Golden Ball, UEFA’s Men’s Player of the Year, becoming the first player to win those prizes and FIFA Best Men’s Player Award (or its previous incarnation) in the same year.

