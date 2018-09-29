NASCAR’s Bubba Wallace Somehow OK After Scary Crash At Charlotte Roval

Darrell Wallace Jr., meet Charlottle Roval.

Charlotte Roval, meet Darrell Wallace Jr.

The Richard Petty Motorsports driver wrecked his No. 43 Chevrolet on Saturday during qualifying for Sunday’s Bank of America Roval 400 at Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Coarse. We didn’t think Wallace could top his July wreck at Pocono Raceway, but Saturday’s disaster definitely takes the cake.

Check this out:

.@BubbaWallace walked away under his own power after this hard hit on the backstretch chicane. #NASCAR pic.twitter.com/PfU0uRYbd7 — NASCAR (@NASCAR) September 29, 2018

Yikes.

Watch the crash happen at full speed:

Wallace walked away under his own power and later was released from the infield care center.

His car, however, was much more worse for wear.

Time to bring out the backup.

Wallace and his Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series brethren will compete Sunday in the fourth of 10 playoff races. Kyle Busch currently leads the playoff standings, but Brad Keselowski and Martin Truex Jr. are hot on his trail.

Thumbnail photo via Mike DiNovo/USA TODAY Sports Images