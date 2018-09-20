NESN Red Sox Podcast: Projecting Boston’s Roster For 2018 MLB Playoffs

The Boston Red Sox are on the verge of winning the American League East for the third consecutive season, although back-to-back losses to the New York Yankees have kept the champagne on ice.

That means it’s time to look ahead to the American League Division Series, where the Red Sox will face either the Yankees or the Oakland Athletics — whichever team wins the AL Wild Card Game — barring a major turn of events over the final week and a half of the regular season.

Boston needs to answer a few questions before the postseason, namely with regards to the bullpen. So, Ricky Doyle and Dakota Randall used this week’s “NESN Red Sox Podcast” to project Boston’s playoff roster and analyze just how concerned the club should be about its recent relief issues.

Listen to the podcast below and subscribe to NESN’s podcast feed on iTunes right here.

Thumbnail photo via Peter G. Aiken/USA TODAY Images