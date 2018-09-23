NFL Rumors: Jon Gruden’s Personnel Decisions Have ‘Divided’ Raiders

Jon Gruden’s return to the NFL isn’t off to the greatest of starts.

The Oakland Raiders head coach and his self-appointed scouting group have made decisions that have created a ‘divide’ within the team’s front office, NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reported Sunday, citing sources. Oakland has begun the 2018 season 0-2 under its new head coach.

“The manner in which he evaluates personnel — and the people who have his ear — has led to a disconnect in a Raiders building filled with people still trying to adjust to a new way of life,” Rapoport wrote. “According to sources, Gruden essentially has his own staff that helps him judge talent and make decisions — most notably confidant and Director of Football Research Dave Razzano — along with a slew of interns and assistants.

“Gruden had his own draft board and has his own pro board, separate from those used by others in the organization.”

Rapoport did note that there is no “animosity” between Gruden and Raiders general manager Reggie McKenzie. He did say, however, that it’s become clear to staff hired by McKenzie that Gruden really only listens to those within his inner circle.

“Certain scouts and evaluators weened under McKenzie are frustrated that Gruden has his guys, who make up a group that spearheaded the signing of several veteran free agents, the jettisoning of many previous draft picks and the trade of Khalil Mack,” Rapoport wrote.

At the end of the day, Gruden’s old-school approach was bound to create some tension, especially if the Raiders got out to a a slow start. Winning cures all, however, so these issues likely will disappear if Oakland turns its season around.

Thumbnail photo via Ron Chenoy/USA TODAY Sports Images