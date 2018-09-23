NFL Rumors: Josh Gordon ‘No Sure Thing’ To Play In Patriots-Lions Game

If you’re banking on Josh Gordon making his New England Patriots debut Sunday night, there’s *some* chance you’ll be disappointed.
The Patriots’ newest receiver is “no sure thing” to play against the Detroit Lions due to his injured hamstring, NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reported Sunday morning, citing sources.
Gordon officially is listed as questionable for Patriots-Lions after being limited in practice all week, and it sounds like we won’t know his status until the very last minute.
The 27-year-old reportedly injured that hamstring during a “promotional photo shoot” last Friday, two days before the Cleveland Browns’ Week 2 game against the New Orleans Saints. He then showed up late to team meetings Saturday and was unable to play in Sunday’s game, which led to the Browns finally parting ways with him via trade to the Patriots after six rocky seasons.
By all accounts, Gordon has been acclimating well in New England, but there’s a chance his unveiling will have to wait a week.
Thumbnail photo via Charles LeClaire/USA TODAY Sports Images
