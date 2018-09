The New England Patriots reportedly are set to win the Josh Gordon sweepstakes.

The Patriots are “getting close” on a trade for the Cleveland Browns wide receiver, NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reported Monday, citing a source.

The #Patriots are getting close on a deal for #Browns WR Josh Gordon, source said. Not official yet but headed that way. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 17, 2018

New England was one of several teams rumored to be interested in Gordon after the Browns announced their plans Saturday to move on from the talented yet troubled wideout Monday.

