Boomer Esiason Believes Dez Bryant Isn’t Worth ‘Headache’ For Patriots

The New England Patriots’ issues at wide receiver were obvious Sunday in their 31-20 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars, which had some folks speculating about whether Bill Belichick should trade for Cleveland Browns wideout Josh Gordon.

Dez Bryant remains a free agent, though, and NFL analyst and WFAN host Boomer Esiason was asked about the former Dallas Cowboys receiver Monday morning on WEEI’s “Kirk & Callahan.”

“I don’t know about that because he’s not what he was five years ago,” Esiason said of the Patriots possibly signing Bryant, according to WEEI.com. “He’s probably more of a headache than what he is worth, to be honest with you. I know he’s out there and he’s yapping, and Josh Gordon is yapping now. These guys have no self-awareness.”

Bryant, who was released by the Cowboys in April after eight seasons in Dallas, caught 69 passes for 838 yards with six touchdowns in 16 games last season. The three-time Pro Bowler hasn’t topped the 1,000-yard mark since catching 88 passes for 1,320 yards with 16 touchdowns during the 2014 campaign. He turns 30 in November.

Bryant has been gushing over the Patriots on social media, and a recent report said he’s been telling people he’ll probably land with New England. It sounds like the Patriots might be more focused on trading for Gordon, though, seemingly diminishing their chances of signing Bryant.