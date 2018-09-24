Patriots Fans Will Enjoy This Self-Deprecating Tweet From Trent Dilfer

Trent Dilfer is ready to help the New England Patriots turn things around.

Dilfer made a fool out of himself in 2014 by declaring on ESPN that the Patriots were “not good anymore” after a lopsided loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 4. New England, of course, won the Super Bowl that season, ultimately defeating the Seattle Seahawks for their fourth title in franchise history.

People don’t forget, obviously, and Dilfer has been a good sport about the miscalculation. He joked last season after the Patriots’ Week 1 loss to the Chiefs that he had plenty of time to “say something idiotic again” to inspire another epic New England Super Bowl run. And it even worked to some extent, as the Patriots, who were gunning for their third title in four seasons (sixth in franchise history), secured another AFC championship before losing to the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LII.

Well, Dilfer was back at it Sunday night, sending out the following self-deprecating tweet shortly after the Patriots’ 26-10 loss to the Detroit Lions:

Hey @Patriots fans, I am on it…This week I’ll make sure to make another stupid knee jerk reaction statement so y’all can go on another Epic run. 🤦🏼‍♂️ — Trent Dilfer (@DilfersDimes) September 24, 2018

Same joke, same result?

Sunday’s loss dropped the Patriots to 1-2 for the season, as they also suffered an ugly loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 2. There inevitably will be some panic throughout New England this week as the Patriots prepare for an important divisional matchup with the Miami Dolphins in Week 4, but fortunately, Dilfer is prepared to take one for the team — again.

