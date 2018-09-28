Patriots Injury Report: 11 Players Listed As Questionable For Dolphins Matchup

FOXBORO, Mass. — The New England Patriots are dealing with a laundry list of injuries entering Sunday’s AFC East matchup with the Miami Dolphins at Gillette Stadium.

Eleven Patriots players are listed as questionable for the game, including wide receiver Josh Gordon, tight ends Rob Gronkowski and Jacob Hollister, offensive tackle Marcus Cannon, safety Patrick Chung, defensive end Trey Flowers and cornerback Eric Rowe.

Gordon, Hollister, Chung, Flowers and Rowe all sat out last Sunday’s loss to the Detroit Lions. Rowe, who’s dealing with a groin injury, missed practice Thursday but was listed as limited Friday despite not being present at the start of the session.

Defensive tackle Danny Shelton (elbow) was removed from the injury report and will play Sunday.

Here is the full injury report:

QUESTIONABLE

OT Marcus Cannon (calf)

S Patrick Chung (concussion)

CB Keion Crossen (hamstring)

S Nate Ebner (hip)

DE Trey Flowers (concussion)

WR Josh Gordon (hamstring)

DE Geneo Grissom (ankle)

TE Rob Gronkowski (ankle)

TE Jacob Hollister (chest)

LB Brandon King (foot)

CB Eric Rowe (groin)

Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images