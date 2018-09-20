Patriots Injury Report: Rob Gronkowski (Ankle) Limited In Practice

Rob Gronkowski was added to the New England Patriots’ injury report Thursday.

According to the report, Gronkowski was limited in practice with an ankle injury. It’s unclear how the tight end, who was a full participant Wednesday, suffered the injury.

Newly acquired wide receiver Josh Gordon also remained limited with a hamstring injury suffered before his trade from the Cleveland Browns earlier this week. Cornerback Eric Rowe (groin) also was among the six players limited.

Safety Patrick Chung and defensive end Trey Flowers both did not practice for the second consecutive day. Chung and Flowers are recovering from concussions suffered during Sunday’s loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The Patriots will practice Friday in Foxboro, Mass., before traveling to Detroit for their Sunday night matchup with the Lions.

Here is the full injury report for Thursday:

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

S Patrick Chung (concussion)

DE Trey Flowers (concussion)

LIMITED

OT Marcus Cannon (calf)

CB Keion Crossen (hamstring)

S Nate Ebner (hip)

TE Rob Gronkowski (ankle)

WR Josh Gordon (hamstring)

CB Eric Rowe (groin)

FULL PARTICIPATION

RB Sony Michel (knee)

DE Deatrich Wise (finger)

Thumbnail photo via Tommy Gilligan/USA TODAY Sports Images