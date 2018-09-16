Patriots-Jaguars Inactives Reaction: Sony Michel, Rex Burkhead Playing

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The New England Patriots’ running back questions have been answered, but their punt return mystery remains.

Patriots running backs Sony Michel (knee) and Rex Burkhead (concussion) both are active Sunday in New England’s Week 2 matchup with the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field. Running back Kenjon Barner, who was considered the frontrunner to return punts this week, is inactive, however.

Here’s the full list of inactives:

RB Kenjon Barner

OT Marcus Cannon (calf)

CB Keion Crossen (hamstring)

CB JC Jackson

DE Derek Rivers

OL Brian Schwenke

WR Corey Coleman

Here are some quick takeaways:

— Barner is the biggest surprise. The Patriots will dress Michel, Burkhead and James White at running back. New England’s punt return options are Burkhead, safety Patrick Chung and wide receivers Cordarrelle Patterson and Chris Hogan.

— Cannon and Crossen were ruled out Saturday when they didn’t make the trip to Jacksonville. LaAdrian Waddle will start in Cannon’s place at right tackle. Offensive tackle Cole Croston was signed off the practice squad Saturday to serve as the top reserve behind Waddle and Trent Brown.

— Jackson, Rivers and Schwenke were healthy scratches in Week 1, as well.

— Coleman was just signed this week. The 2016 first-round pick was expected to be inactive. The Patriots will dress four wide receivers in Hogan, Patterson, Phillip Dorsett and special-teamer Matthew Slater.

— Running back Leonard Fournette is the most notable inactive on the Jaguars’ side. T.J. Yeldon and Corey Grant likely will split carries in his stead.