Raiders Vs. Dolphins Live Stream: Watch NFL Week 3 Game Online

Jon Gruden’s second stint as the head coach of the Oakland Raiders has been a disaster so far. Not only does the Khalil Mack trade with the Chicago Bears look like a huge problem, the Raiders are 0-2 entering their Week 3 matchup with the Miami Dolphins.

The Raiders have traveled across the nation to play a Dolphins team playing with a ton of confidence following a surprising 2-0 start to the season. Miami has wins over the Tennessee Titans and the New York Jets, and the Dolphins sit atop the AFC East standings as a result.

Here’s how and when to watch Raiders vs. Dolphins:

Start Time: Sunday, Sept. 23 at 1 p.m. ET

TV Channel: CBS

Live Stream: Yahoo! Sports | FuboTV

Thumbnail photo via Ron Chenoy/USA TODAY Sports Images