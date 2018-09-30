Patriots Vs. Dolphins Live: Updates, Analysis From Week 4 Matchup

8 a.m. ET: Good morning from Gillette Stadium, where the 1-2 New England Patriots are preparing to take on the 3-0 Miami Dolphins.

Miami has not won in Foxboro since 2008. New England, which is coming off back-to-back losses to the Jacksonville Jaguars and Detroit Lions, has not lost three straight since 2002. The Pats hope to extend both of those droughts this afternoon.

We could see Josh Gordon’s Patriots debut today, as the former Cleveland Browns wide receiver is one of 11 players listed as questionable (hamstring) for Bill Belichick squad. That list also includes tight end Rob Gronkowski (ankle), defensive end Trey Flowers (concussion), safety Patrick Chung (concussion), offensive tackle Marcus Cannon (calf) and cornerback Eric Rowe (groin). Inactives will be announced at 11:30 a.m. ET

The Patriots placed running back Rex Burkhead and linebacker Ja’Whaun Bentley on injured reserve this week, solidifying rookie Sony Michel’s status as the team’s lead back. Offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels has tried hard to get the first-round draft pick going since Michel made his NFL debut two weeks ago, handing him the ball on two-thirds of his offensive snaps.

Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET, but be sure to check back throughout the morning for full pregame coverage.

