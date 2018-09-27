Ryder Cup Schedule: Here Are Pairings For Friday’s Opening Fourball Matches

Golf’s greatest stars are about to shine in the shadow of the City of Lights.

The 42nd Ryder Cup begins Friday morning at Le Golf National at Guyancourt, France, the latest installment of golf’s fiercest competition, pitting the defending champion United States against Europe.

FRIDAY, SEPT. 28

Morning matches (fourballs beginning at 2:10 a.m. ET)

–USA: Brooks Koepka/Tony Finau vs. Europe: Justin Rose/Jon Rahm (2:10 a.m.)

–USA: Dustin Johnson/Rickie Fowler vs. Europe: Rory McIlroy/Thorbjorn Olesen (2:25 a.m.)

–USA: Jordan Spieth/Justin Thomas vs. Europe: Paul Casey/Tyrrell Hatton (2:40 a.m.)

–USA: Patrick Reed/Tiger Woods vs. Europe: Francesco Molinari/Tommy Fleetwood (2:55 a.m.)

Afternoon matches (foursomes beginning at 7:50 a.m. ET)

**Pairings will be announced Friday after fourball competition

SATURDAY, SEPT. 29

Morning matches (fourballs)

Afternoon matches (foursomes)

SUNDAY, SEPT. 30

Singles matches

Thumbnail photo via Brian Spurlock/USA TODAY Sports Images