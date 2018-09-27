NBA Rumors: Timberwolves’ Steep Price For Jimmy Butler Hinders Trade Talks

Jimmy Butler isn’t the only person questioning the Minnesota Timberwolves’ motives.

The Timberwolves asking price for the All-Star swingman is prohibitively high and stalling trade talks, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski and Zach Lowe reported Thursday morning via Twitter, citing sources. A host of teams are interested in trading for Butler, but Minnesota’s demands for, well, just about everything under the sun reportedly have caused potential suitors to doubt the team is negotiating in good faith.

ESPN Reporting w/ Zach Lowe: Minnesota’s asking price for Jimmy Butler remains too steep for teams. Minny seeks quality vets/top prospects/future assets/cap relief. Too high a price for interested teams, including Miami. Sources are skeptical of Thibodeau’s desire to make deal. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) September 27, 2018

Butler requested a trade last week, sending shockwaves around the NBA. He’s sitting out the the first week of training camp while he waits for the Timberwolves to oblige his request and also recovers from offseason hand surgery.

Butler reportedly was so skeptical about Timberwolves head coach and president of basketball operations Thibodeau’s and general manager Scott Layden’s desire to trade him, he contacted owner Glen Taylor and request his assistance in making a deal happen. Taylor’s reported intervention in trade talks has sent mixed messages about the Timberwolves’ trade demands around the NBA.

Early rumors claimed Butler initially wanted a trade to the Los Angeles Clippers. Later reports claimed Butler wanted to play for the New York Knicks. The latest rumors say Butler wants to take his talents to the Miami Heat, who reportedly have been his most aggressive suitors and are trying “to be creative” in order to reach an agreement on a trade.

The whack-a-mole nature of the Butler trade rumors suggest Minnesota has set a moving target in trade talks, holding up a potential trade for a player who wants to leave immediately.

Thumbnail photo via Troy Taormina/USA TODAY Sports Images