Tour Championship Live Stream: Watch Tiger Woods’ Final Round Online

Tiger Woods’ winless drought finally (and seriously) could end Sunday afternoon at East Lake Golf Club.

Woods enters the final round of the PGA Tour Championship with a three-shot lead over Rory McIlroy. The two golfers will tee off together at 2:05 p.m. ET.

Here are other notable tee times for Round 4:

1:25 p.m. ET: Aaron Wise (-4) and Dustin Johnson (-4)

1:35 p.m.: Tony Finau (-5) and Billy Horschel (-5)

1:45 p.m.: Paul Casey (-5) and Jon Rahm (-6)

1:55 p.m.: Kyle Stanley (-6) and Justin Rose (-9)

Here’s how to watch the the final round of the Tour Championship online and on TV:

When: Sunday, Sept. 23, at 1:30 p.m. ET

Live Stream: NBC Sports Live

TV: Noon ET to 1:30 p.m. ET on Golf Channel and 1:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. on NBC.

Thumbnail photo via Christopher Hanewinckel/USA TODAY Sports Images